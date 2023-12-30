Mickey Mouse To Become Public Domain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Disney cartoon character Mickey Mouse will become public
domain on January 1, 2024, Azernews reports,
citing International Media Outlets.
It is noted that the image of Mickey Mouse can be used for free
by directors, screenwriters and artists worldwide. According to the
publication, the black-and-white version of the character, who
first appeared in the 1928 silent short film "Steamboat
Willie".
Following the American copyright law, which was changed several
times during Mickey Mouse's life under pressure from Disney, for
which it was even mockingly called the "Mickey Mouse Protection
Act", the monopoly can be maintained for 95 years, and this period
is about to expire.
Jennifer Jenkins, director of the Center for Public Domain
Studies at Duke University, called it a "big event" in an interview
with Variety.
"The entire copyright community was eagerly waiting for him, and
finally it happened," she said.
Earlier it was reported that Walt Disney Co. At the beginning of
2024, it will pay quarterly dividends for the first time in four
years since the suspension of the relevant practice against the
background of the coronavirus pandemic.
