Grain & Energy Prices Fall Below It Was Before Russo-Ukrainian War

The world is gradually adopting the consequences of the
Russian-Ukrainian war. Since Russia is one of the main fossil fuel
exporters; and in addition, these two countries are one of the main
producers of several agricultural products such as grain, sunflower
oils, etc. which are used daily, the whole world was alarmed when
the war broke out between them. Everybody feared the war would push
the prices up. Besides, the West poured oil on the fire and imposed
strict sanctions on Russia. In return, Russia halted the export of
some agricultural products, especially grain and sunflowers, to
"unfriendly" countries and by blocking Ukrainian ports, did not
allow the country to export its agricultural products through the
sea, as well.
As a matter of course, given all of the above mentioned, the
global markets reacted to the expectations, and food and energy
prices soared. Strictly speaking, the war was a big blow to the
whole world, but developing and underdeveloped countries suffered
more than others. Following the outcries and criticism, in July
2022, there was an agreement between the United Nations, Türkiye,
and Russia to allow exports of Ukrainian grains under the name of
the Black Sea Grain Initiative via a safe maritime humanitarian
corridor in the Black Sea. However, the lifespan of the Initiative
was short and Russia suspended it in July 2023. Over 1,000 ships
full of grain and other foodstuffs left Ukraine for the said one
year.
However, before the third year of the date of commencing the
war, the food prices and energy prices have been reined.
Following the breaking-out of the war, the indices of grain
skyrocketed from 320 and reached 400 in May 2021. Then started
gradually decreasing and reached 234 in September 2023, which is
lower than it was before the War. Frankly speaking, in July 2022,
on the eve of the Black Sea Grain Initiative agreement, the grain
index returned to its before-war places. After the implementation
of the initiative, the index declined further to 266. When Russia
suspended the initiative, everyone expected that the index would
hike again. The markets reacted to the expectation and the index
increased but did not exceed 281.
Similar occurrences in oil prices and gas prices have been
observed as well. With invasion oil prices skyrocketed from $96 to
$125. However, after two months the prices started gradually to
decrease and currently, the prices account to $70-80 which is even
below the prices before the war.
As for natural gas prices, it took a longer time to reverse the
before-war prices. In 2023, the natural gas prices totaled lower
than before-war prices.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Dean Shmuel
Elmas, an analyst and expert on Geopolitics and Energy from
Tel-Aviv, Israel, noted that Russia wanted to retaliate EU and to
hurt it from the inflation side, but it did not work. Because,
first up, there are the biggest grain producers and exporters in
Europe, such as France, Germany, and Romania. Secondly, the EU
purchases Ukrainian grain through ground roads and does not need
marine routes. Third, due to the war, Ukraine does not produce as
much grain as it used to do before the war. Russian measures
against the EU did not it so hard, inflation was reined.
“The EU inflation stood at 3.6 percent in October, much less
than 11.5 percent in October 2022. The EU understood how to live
with fewer Russian carbon fossils. They found the rift solutions
for grain imports. Moreover, on the world level, we see the U.S.
crude production on historic records and the Oil benchmarks, Brent
and WTI, on a very low level. The whole Western world figured out
that the only energetic solution for the long run is renewable
energy. We may see an upward trend in Eurozone inflation, but I
don't see any way that it would become some kind of crisis. The
only economic crisis that we would see” will be in Ukraine and
Russia.
