South Africa Files ICJ Case Accusing Israel Of 'Genocidal Acts' In Gaza

THE HAGUE, Dec 30 (NNN-AGENCIES) - South Africa launched a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for what it said were“genocidal” acts in Gaza, with Israel rejecting the case“with disgust”.



According to a statement, the ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and said that“Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza”.



In The Hague application, South Africa also says that Israel has been acting“with the requisite specific intent...to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”



Israel rejected the charge, with Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat writing on X, formerly Twitter:“Israel rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa and its application” to the ICJ.



The war started by the Hamas attacks on Israel is nearing its twelfth week, with vast areas of northern Gaza in ruins and Israeli air strikes and ground combat focussing on central and southern districts.



Israel's relentless military campaign since then has killed at least 21,507 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. - NNN-AGENCIES