J & K Police Announces Cash Reward For Info Related To Killing Of Ex-SSP

The 72-year-old retired police officer and local“muezzin”, Mohammad Shafi Mir, was shot dead on Sunday morning while he was giving a call for“azaan” from a mosque in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

“Any person who provides any useful information in connection with Mir's killing will be rewarded with Rs 5 lakh in cash,” the police announced in a poster.

The police said the identity of the person who provides information would be kept a secret.

The police appealed to the people to approach the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) of Baramulla or the SHO of Sheeri police station with such information.



