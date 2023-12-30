J & K Police Announces Cash Reward For Info Related To Killing Of Ex-SSP

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information in connection with the killing of a retired senior superintendent of police in Baramulla district on Sunday.
The 72-year-old retired police officer and local“muezzin”, Mohammad Shafi Mir, was shot dead on Sunday morning while he was giving a call for“azaan” from a mosque in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
“Any person who provides any useful information in connection with Mir's killing will be rewarded with Rs 5 lakh in cash,” the police announced in a poster.
The police said the identity of the person who provides information would be kept a secret.
The police appealed to the people to approach the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) of Baramulla or the SHO of Sheeri police station with such information.
