Airfares On UAE-India Routes To See Drops Under Dh1,000

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: A clear window of opportunity is opening up for UAE-India travel at relatively lower airfares from late January all the way up to mid-March.

The next big ticket rate spike will be felt during the Ramadan phase, which next year would be marked during March-April. Fares on UAE-India routes will pick up significantly at that time, and continue until well after Eid Al Fitr, likely to be during the second week of April.

But those with travel plans to India can make full use of low fares during February and even a good part of March, according to Surendranath Menon, Director at Equator Travel Management.

The same more affordable rates would apply for those travelling into the UAE from the various destinations in India, whether for job purposes, business or just to have a break.

These trends will unfold even as talk of more seating capacity on India-UAE sector builds up again.

According to media reports, India has demanded a ratio of four seats for its airlines for each additional seat granted to UAE-based carriers, thus breaking the usual 1:1 reciprocal aviation bilateral norms.

Existing UAE-India air agreements allow 66,000 weekly seats connecting Dubai to over 15 Indian cities. Currently, all UAE and Indian carriers operating on the sector have exhausted their seat allocations.

Earlier this year, India had refused to grant any more bilateral seat-sharing rights to GCC and other foreign carriers. The UAE has been consistent in called for an 'open skies' agreement.

