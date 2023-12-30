Unabated Cold Wave Despite Marginal Improvement In Night Temperatures In Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 30 (IANS) Unabated cold wave continued in Kashmir valley despite marginal improvement in night temperatures on Saturday.

Dense morning fog continued to impede pedestrian and vehicular movement in the valley as motorists used flashers and headlights to signal their presence on the road.

In not in very distant past, motorists used to have powerful fog lights to pierce through thick fog, but very few such vehicles are seen on the road nowadays in Kashmir.

A MeT office statement said that Minimum temperature in Srinagar city was minus 2.8 degrees Celsius today while it was minus 2.5 and minus 4.1 in Gulmarg and Pahalgam respectively.

Leh town of Ladakh region had minus 13, Kargil minus 8.8 and Drass minus 10 as the minimum temperature today.

Jammu city had 7.7, Katra 8.2, Batote 4.6, Bhaderwah 2.2 and Banihal 1.2 as the night's lowest temperature.

Kashmir is presently passing through the 40-day period of harsh winter known as 'Chillai Kalan' that starts on December 21 and will end on January 30.

