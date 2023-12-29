UAE: Police Announce Security Exercise, Issue Advisory To Residents

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 7:57 AM

The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command announced a security exercise in the emirate today.

Taking to X, the authority announced the exercise will be held between Al Jazeera Al Hamra and Al Marjan area on Saturday, December 30.

The drill will be carried from 10am onwards.

The authority has issued an advisory to residents requesting them to not take any photographs and make way for police units. The exercise may be accompanied be the movement of military units.

