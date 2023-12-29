New Leon Manager Bava Vows To Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Mexico City, Dec 30 (IANS) Uruguayan manager Jorge Bava has promised to instill an offensive mindset at Leon as he prepares to take charge of the Mexican top-flight club.

Bava arrived in Mexico on Thursday after agreeing personal terms of a contract that will reportedly run until the end of 2025, reports Xinhua.

"I'm happy with my decision to come here. It's a challenge I'm eager to take on," Bava told reporters.

"The aim is to build the squad as quickly as possible and fill in the missing pieces that will hopefully make us very competitive and very offensive," he added.

The 42-year-old replaces Argentine Nicolas Larcamon, who left the Liga MX club earlier this month to join Brazil's Cruzeiro.

It will be Bava's second spell as manager of a professional club, having led Liverpool Montevideo to their first Uruguayan top-flight title last week.

Leon will begin their 2024 Liga MX Clausura campaign with a home clash with Tigres UANL on January 17.

