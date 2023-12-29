Genoa Tie Inter In Serie A

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, Dec 30 (IANS) Serie A leaders Inter failed to conclude their 2023 calendar year on a triumphant note as they were held by Genoa 1-1 on Friday.

The Nerazzurri entered the Luigi Ferraris Stadium without their talisman Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco, with Marko Arnautovic partnering with Marcus Thuram up front, reports Xinhua.

Inter broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when Nicolo Barella's strike hit the upright, and Arnautovic was alert to tap in his first league goal for Inter.

The home side got back on level terms before the break, as Albert Gudmundsson's corner set up Radu Dragusin's powerful header.

Inter had the chance to restore the lead in the 68th minute, but Francesco Acerbi saw his header parried away.

Inter lead the table with 45 points, five ahead of Juventus who host Roma on Saturday.

Elsewhere, defending champion Napoli played out a goalless draw with Monza, as Napoli's goalkeeper Alex Meret saved a penalty while both sides' coaches were sent off.

Also on Friday, Lazio overturned Frosinone 3-1, and Fiorentina edged Torino 1-0.

