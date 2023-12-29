420 With CNW - Study Suggests CBD-Infused Tampons Could Be Effective Against Menstrual Pain

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent study published in the“Endometriosis and Uterine Disorders” Journal has unveiled promising results regarding

CBD-infused tampons for alleviating menstrual pain

and severe cramps. The study's authors posit that these CBD-infused tampons may present a more favorable option with fewer side effects compared to traditional anti-inflammatory medications, offering a parallel pain-relieving impact.

The research team, comprised of six researchers, noted the following in their report:“The outcomes suggest that CBD-infused tampons hold potential as an...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN