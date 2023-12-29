ETHEREAL (ETRL), A Next-Gen Blockchain Solution, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ETHEREAL (ETRL) on January 3, 2024, for all BitMart users. The ETRL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is ETHEREAL (ETRL)?

Ethereal (ETRL) is a pioneering Layer-1 blockchain designed for lightning-fast performance, aimed at revolutionizing the development of decentralized apps, games, DeFi protocols, and scaling solutions. It stands out with its EVM compatibility, offering infinite scalability through advanced technologies like zkSnarks, optimistic roll-ups, and side-chains. Ethereal is tailored to serve a diverse range of markets, including DeFi, enterprise solutions, and Web3 gaming, providing developers with robust tools for growth and ensuring top-tier security standards.

Why ETHEREAL (ETRL)?

Ethereal (ETRL) sets a new standard in blockchain technology, offering cross-chain interoperability, decentralization, eco-friendliness, open-source accessibility, and permissionless innovation. Its core focus on scaling Web3 adoption, enhancing security, fostering community participation, and nurturing a developer-friendly ecosystem makes it a game-changer. With unparalleled transaction speed, scalability for thousands of transactions per second, and institutional-grade security without relying on leaders or a small set of actors, Ethereal is positioned to be a leading choice for developers and users seeking reliable and efficient blockchain solutions.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About ETHEREAL (ETRL)

Token Supply: 100,000,000 ETRL

Token Type: BEP-20

Ethereal (ETRL) is a Web3 infrastructure protocol that delivers a comprehensive suite of features for enterprise solutions, DeFi, and Web3 gaming. It offers high-speed transactions, impressive scalability, and robust security with a Proof of Stake Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PoS BFT) consensus. Its compatibility with Ethereum allows developers to seamlessly create and deploy smart contracts using familiar tools like Remix. Additionally, the Ethereal network is secured by node validators who stake ETRL tokens, incentivizing a healthy and competitive ecosystem. With governance rights for token holders and a focus on preventing inflation, Ethereal is committed to maintaining a stable and secure environment for all participants.

To learn more about ETHEREAL (ETRL), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!