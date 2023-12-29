Pierce Brosnan In Hot Water After Yellowstone Park Walk

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan is in hot water with Yellowstone Park authorities after straying off the beaten path in a geothermal area of the famed national wilderness.

The Irish heartthrob and on-screen superspy was strolling through the sprawling national park on November 1 when he was given a ticket for“foot travel in a thermal area”, the Los Angeles Times reported, saying that it had seen a copy of the citation.

Visitors to the 3,500sq mile (9,000sq km) park are warned to stay on specially designated boardwalks and trails to avoid the danger of slipping through a thin crust of ground and into the scalding waters below.

However, it seems the former Remington Steele series leading man was not playing by the rules, and fell afoul of a park ranger.

“Foot travel in all thermal areas and within the Yellowstone Canyon between the Upper Falls and Inspiration Point must be confined to boardwalks or trails that are maintained for such travel and are marked by official signs,” regulations say.

There was no immediate comment from Brosnan or his representatives. – AFP

