PM Modi Ayodhya Visit LIVE Updates: Railway Station, Ayodhya Airport, Amrit Bharat Trains Inauguration Today

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live Updates: In anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the city today, December 30. During his visit, he is slated to inaugurate several projects with a total worth of Rs15 thousand crore for Ayodhya. The projects to be inaugurated include developments such as the airport, railway station, highway, and the doubling of a railway line. Additionally, four major roads are also set to be inaugurated as part of these initiatives all the LIVE updates on PM Modi's Ayodhya visit here,
MENAFN29122023007365015876ID1107669535
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.