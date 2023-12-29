Delhi Police Registers FIR In Israel Embassy Blast Case Against Unknown Persons

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "In the Israel Embassy blast case, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons at the Tughlaq Road police station, ANI reported. The case involves a suspicious blast near the Israel Embassy on December 26.(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)
