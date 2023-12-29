Top News This Week: Last Trading Day Of 2023, India's Fiscal Deficit, Layoffs At Paytm's Parent Firm And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Here are top news of the week between 24 to 30 December that made headlines:Google, accused of tracking private browsing user data in 'Incognito' mode, settles $5-billion lawsuitGoogle has agreed to settle a major lawsuit. This lawsuit accused the Alphabet company of secretly monitoring the online activities of countless individuals. Read moreTata Consumer becomes sixth Tata Group stock to surpass ₹1 lakh crore market capTata Consumer Products has now joined the ranks of listed Tata Group companies with a market capitalization exceeding ₹1 lakh crore, making it the sixth firm to achieve this milestone. Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 5-day winning streak on year's last trading day, rise 20% in 2023Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended the year's last trading day on a negative note, snapping their five-day winning streak, on profit-booking in select heavyweights even as the mid and smallcap indices ended with healthy gains. Mukesh Ambani pays tribute to father Dhirubhai on Reliance Family Day, underlines vision for futureReliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani-in an interaction with company employees-shared his views on the legacy of founding chairman Dhirubhai Ambani and outlined a compelling vision for Reliance's future. Zomato gets ₹401 crore show-cause notice over delivery chargesZomato has received a ₹401.7 crore show-cause notice for delivery charges collected over two and a half years. The notice, dated 26 December, asks why Zomato shouldn't be liable for this tax amount, including interest and penalties, for the period from 29 October 2019 to 31 March 2022. Uttar Pradesh investor base surpasses Gujarat to rank second with 89.47 lakh stock market investorsThe number of stock market investors in India has surged past the 8 crore milestone, registering a remarkable growth of 22.4% from the figure recorded on December 31, 2022, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Azad Engineering share price makes a strong debut; list with over 37% premium at ₹720 apiece on NSEAzad Engineering share price made a decent stock market debut on Thursday as the shares were listed at ₹720 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 37.40% to the issue price of ₹524 per share. UltraTech Cement crosses ₹3 lakh crore in m-cap as shares touch new record highUltraTech Cement, a flagship entity of the Aditya Birla Group, marked a significant achievement by crossing ₹3 lakh crore in market capitalisation during today's trading session. According to the latest BSE data, there are currently 22 stocks with a market capitalisation exceeding ₹3 lakh crore. Tata Coffee merger with Tata Consumer, TCPL Beverages to take place on Jan 1The record date for determining the shareholder of TCL who will receive the equity shares of TCPL after the demerger and amalgamation is Monday, January 15. FirstCry reports 6x jump in net loss at ₹486 croreFirstCry, the IPO-bound e-commerce unicorn, reported a six-fold jump or 515% increase in its net loss for FY23 at ₹486 crore from ₹79 crore in FY22, reports said. India's April-Nov fiscal deficit exceeds 50% of full year budget estimatesThe government's fiscal deficit at the end of November stood at ₹9.06 lakh crore or 50.7 per cent of the full-year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday, December 29. Wipro sues former CFO Jatin Dalal; what we know so farIT major Wipro has initiated legal proceedings against its former CFO, Jatin Dalal, in a civil court in Bengaluru. In response, Dalal has filed an application requesting the court to refer the matter to arbitration. While the specific grounds for the lawsuit remain unclear, arguments from both parties have been presented. SBI buys ₹200 crore worth NCDs issued by Muthoot FincorpState Bank of India has purchased non convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹200 crore issued by Muthoot Fincorp, according to news agency PTI. India's GDP growth to exceed 6.5% in FY24, says Finance MinistryIndia's economy is expected to comfortably surpass the government's growth estimate of 6.5 per cent in FY24, the Finance Ministry said in its half-yearly economic review report. Coca-Cola extends partnership with ICC for 8 yearsBeverage major Coca-Cola has renewed its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), securing an eight-year commitment that stretches through 2031, encompassing all major ICC world events in various cricket formats. Adani Green concludes 8 GW power purchase pact with Solar Energy CorpAdani Green Energy Ltd has executed the power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India for the supply of 1,799 megawatts of solar power, the final part of an 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender Adani Green secured in 2020. Layoffs in 2023: Paytm's parent company, One97 Communication, hands over pink slip to over 1000 employeesJoining the bandwagon of layoffs in 2023, Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications, has made the decision to terminate more than 1,000 employees across various departments as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy. Disney, Reliance sign non-binding agreement for Indian media operations merger, says reportWalt Disney and Reliance Industries have entered a non-binding agreement for their Indian media operations merger on December 25, 2023. RBI calls for stronger bank balance sheetsIndian banks and non-bank lenders need to further fortify their balance sheets by following stronger governance and risk-management practices, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a report released on Wednesday.

