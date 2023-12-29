Happy Birthday Rudyard Kipling: 7 Must-Read Books Of The Author

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rudyard Kipling captivated readers with his diverse literary contributions. Known for classics like 'The Jungle Book' and 'Kim,' Kipling skillfully blended adventure, morality, and vivid cultural landscapes in his works. His narratives, often set in India, explore themes of identity, courage, and the complex dynamics between colonial powers and indigenous cultures

A collection of stories set in the Indian jungle featuring Mowgli, a young boy raised by wolves, and various animal characters

A collection of short stories that involve historical and fantastical elements, featuring two children who encounter various characters from different periods in English history

A poem that pays tribute to a heroic Indian water-carrier who serves with the British Army in India

A novel that follows the adventures of an orphaned boy, Kim, in British-occupied India, exploring themes of identity and espionage

A novella that tells the story of two British adventurers who become kings of a remote part of Afghanistan

A novel about a spoiled American boy who falls off a luxury ocean liner and is rescued by a Portuguese fisherman, experiencing a transformation during his time at sea

A collection of whimsical and imaginative stories written for children, explaining the origins of various animals and their distinctive characteristics