Kerala News LIVE: Zhen Hua 15 Vessel To Dock At Vizhinjam International Seaport Today

8.45 am: One dead in bike-auto collision in Thiruvananthapuram

A person died after an auto and a bike collided in Kandala, Thiruvananthapuram. Saji, a native of Thenguvila, died. The accident was caused by an auto bike that went out of control. The auto passenger and the biker were also injured.

8.16 AM: Police to beef up security at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram for New Year

As part of the New Year celebrations, police have made special arrangements at Manaveeyam Veedhi, the nightlife street in Thiruvananthapuram. The police informed that they would record the footage of people entering and exiting the street. Manaveeyam Veedh will be barricaded on both sides to control entry.

The police also informed that strict action will be taken against those who misbehave under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Zhen Hua 15 vessel to dock at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

The fourth ship will arrive today with cranes for Vizhinjam port. Shen Hua 15, the first ship that arrived in Vizhinjam, will dock again today. The ship has two ship-to-shore cranes and three-yard cranes. By 11 am the ship will anchor in the harbour. With this, Vizhinjam port will have four ship-to-shore cranes and 11-yard cranes. After commissioning these cranes, the remaining cranes will be delivered in the second phase.