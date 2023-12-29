16 Km Roadshow To Projects Worth Rs 15000 Crore... PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit Ahead Of Mega Ram Temple Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya on December 30 to inaugurate a series of transformative projects, including the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, the revamped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and various development initiatives totalling an impressive Rs 15,000 crore. The inauguration precedes the highly-anticipated Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22.

Expressing the government's commitment to fostering world-class infrastructure and preserving Ayodhya's rich cultural heritage, Prime Minister Modi took to social media on Friday, stating, "I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station. Additionally, I will have the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for numerous development projects that will improve the lives of citizens in Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh."

PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit Itinerary

* Prime Minister Modi will touch down at Ayodhya Airport at 10:30 am and commence a 16-kilometer roadshow.

* Around 11:15 am, PM Modi will inaugurate the revitalized Ayodhya Railway Station, known as Ayodhya Dham, where he will also flag off the inaugural journeys of new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains.

* The Prime Minister will dedicate several crucial railway projects to the nation, reinforcing the government's commitment to advancing connectivity and transportation networks.

* At approximately 12:15 pm, the much-anticipated inauguration of the state-of-the-art Ayodhya Airport, officially named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, will take place.

* At 1:00 pm, PM Modi will participate in a public program, unveiling, dedicating to the nation, and laying the foundation stone for development projects exceeding Rs 15,700 crore. This substantial investment encompasses projects valued at Rs 11,100 crore aimed at Ayodhya's development and surrounding regions, as well as initiatives worth Rs 4,600 crore spanning across Uttar Pradesh.

The visit also marked the initiation of the development and beautification of tourist facilities, stretching from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat. Additionally, plans include the construction of a visitor gallery tailored for events like Deepotsav and the strengthening and renovation of the pilgrim path, connecting Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to the Ram Temple.

