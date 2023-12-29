(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the latest twist of Burkina Faso's ongoing political crisis, the military regime has adopted a unique conscription strategy to silence the opposition.



Following two coups, the government used an emergency law to enlist government critics, including journalists and dissenters forcibly.



This approach targeted prominent figures who criticized the regime, like Arouna Louré and Issaka Lingani.



The military's conscription policy raised human rights concerns. It reflected a broader attempt to suppress opposition and control the narrative.



Human Rights Watch and other organizations criticized this approach, highlighting its violation of international human rights standards.



The situation in Burkina Faso is complex. The country grapples with Islamist insurgency, losing control over 40% of its territory.







This crisis has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions since 2015.



The military, in response, has shifted focus, employing conscription as a tool against internal dissent.



This crackdown on civil liberties, particularly against journalists and civil society groups, represents a significant challenge.



The military's actions seen as a method to silence criticism, contravene international civil and political rights agreements.



For example, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights restricts certain rights during emergencies but requires narrow tailoring of these restrictions.



Additionally, these developments highlight the tension between military control and the preservation of civil liberties.



As the military regime tightens its grip, the balance between governance, security, and human rights becomes increasingly precarious.

Background

The conscription strategy of Burkina Faso's military junta is not an isolated incident in global geopolitics.



This kind of forceful enlistment reflects a broader trend observed in some nations where governments use military means to suppress dissent.



Similar tactics have been employed in regions like the Middle East and parts of Asia, where governments have leveraged military conscription to stabilize regimes or counter internal opposition.



Comparatively, Burkina Faso's approach to conscription amid political turmoil is somewhat unique in its direct targeting of opposition and critics.

