Peru Discloses Banking Details Of Former President Castillo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's Judiciary decided on December 29 to reveal bank details linked to former President Pedro Castillo and two ex-ministers.



This action responds to investigations into alleged criminal activities.



The Judiciary announced the lifting of banking secrecy on the social network X, marking a significant step in the ongoing probe.



Judge Juan Carlos Checkley specified this disclosure covers transactions from April 12, 2021, to December 31, 2022.



He confirmed that all parties received notification by November 14, and the absence of appeals led to this decisive move.



Moreover, the judge has requested information on both local and international transactions, broadening the investigation's scope.



These efforts aim to shed light on the alleged misuse of funds and other financial irregularities.







In March, a court ordered a 36-month detention for Castill , citing charges of leading a criminal organization and other offenses.



This detention followed his ouster in December 2022, indicating a sharp turn in his political fate.



While these are serious accusations, they remain unproven until the legal process concludes.



As the situation evolves, further details from the judiciary and the defense will provide a clearer picture of this complex case.

Background

Pedro Castillo, a left-leaning former teacher, surged to an unexpected presidential victory in July 2021 on a wave of support for social reform.



His tenure quickly encountered hurdles with cabinet reshuffles, corruption allegations, and opposition from a conservative Congress.



Accusations of misconduct and influence-peddling escalated, leading to investigations and growing calls for his ouster.



In a dramatic twist, Castillo attempted to dissolve Congress in December 2022, aiming to avert an imminent impeachment.



Authorities swiftly arrested him following this move, widely denounced as a coup attempt. He faced charges including rebellion and conspiracy, marking a rapid descent from power.



Castillo now remains in detention, his presidency a stark reflection of Peru's turbulent politics and ongoing battles against corruption.



His story continues to unfold, capturing the nation's fraught journey toward stable governance and integrity.

