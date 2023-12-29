Prayagraj Police To Attach Properties Of Atiq Ahmed’S Wife

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj (UP), Dec 30 (IANS) Prayagraj Police have completed all formalities and documentation to attach properties of Shaista Parveen, wife of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed.

Shaista Parveen is wanted in connection with the lawyer Umesh Pal murder case.

Shaista carries Rs 50,000 cash reward on her head and has been evading police since the February 24, 2023 shootout in which Pal and two of his police gunners were killed in Sulemsarai area.

A senior police official said:“Police have identified properties of Shaista near Katju road in city and they would be attached shortly under section 83 of CrPC.”

So far police have attached movable and immovable properties of Atiq aides Guddu Muslim, Sabir, Arman Akhtar, Ayesha Noori (sister of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed) and Zainab Fatima (wife of slain gangster Ashraf).

On Thursday, cops had attached the properties of Arman Akhtar a.k.a Bihari at MG Marg, Civil Lines locality. Arman is among the assailants involved in the murder.

In the CCTV footages that went viral, he was seen reaching the spot on a bike with Guddu Muslim riding pillion.

