(MENAFN- IssueWire)

London, United Kingdom Dec 29, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Starting with the experience of his own illness, Dr. Ayan Panja, NHS GP and lifestyle medicine expert, brings a unique personalised framework to tailor targeted lifestyle-based interventions to you, with his groundbreaking new book THE HEALTH FIX.

Unlike many approaches to health and wellbeing, THE HEALTH FIX focuses on the 'why' rather than just the 'what' with a toolkit:

-Learn how to elegantly tighten up on the 8 factors that affect your health the most day-to-day

-Improve your ability to control your habits

-Understand the interplay between your symptoms and your biology

-Experience the subtle power of "how, what, and when"

-Generate your own targeted lifestyle prescription

-Apply the 'fixes' that are relevant only to you

-Feel the difference within 8 weeks

With the rising tide of non-communicable diseases such as COVID-19, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal conditions, and increasing mental health needs, Dr Ayan blends the science and evidence into eye-opening case studies that demonstrate how the patient story lays everything out. The unique HEALTH FIX toolkit will help you change your health for good by understanding your story you.

Reviews:

'The only health manual you will ever need' - Dr Rangan Chatterjee

'From behaviours to biology and beyond, The Health Fix enables you to personalise your way to better health by laying out your story. An enriching book that gives so much to the reader' - Giles Paley-Phillips

'The Health Fix allows you to look at your health and lay out your story like nothing else out there. For many this will be a life-changing read' - Dr Rupy Aujla

'Whatever health issues you want to improve, this book has your solution' - Sunetra Sarker

'This unique book is exactly what people need right now for their health and wellbeing' - Atul Kochhar

GET YOUR COPY NOW