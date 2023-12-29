Saasql Providing Local Businesses With Free Website Chatbot To Boost Lead Generation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SaaSQL's free A.I. chatbot helps local businesses increase consumer engagement, converting up to 20% more website traffic to leads.

- J.W. Martin

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SaaSQL, a leading digital marketing agency and marketing technology provider is excited to announce the launch of a free website chatbot specifically built for local businesses. This innovative A.I. powered tool is designed to help convert more website traffic into new customers, and for a limited time it is completely free to local businesses.

With the rise of online shopping and digital marketing, having a strong online presence is crucial for businesses to stay competitive. However, many small and medium-sized businesses struggle to effectively engage with potential customers on their websites. This is where SaaSQL's website chatbot comes in, offering a solution that is both user-friendly and effective.

SaaSQL's website chatbot is powered by artificial intelligence and is initially trained to fully represent the local brand's products, services ideal conversion goals. In this way, it's able to interact with website visitors in real-time, providing them with personalized assistance and information to assist in their decision-making processes. This not only improves the overall customer experience but also increases the chances of converting website visitors into leads or customers. The chatbot is designed to guide consumers toward any ideal outcome, including phone calls, form fills or even e-commerce transactions.

"We are thrilled to offer this new service to local businesses," says J.W. Martin, President of Local Partnerships for SaaSQL. "As marketing-related expenses continue to rise, and conversion rates fall, we understand the challenges that local businesses face in today's marketing landscape. We wanted to provide a solution that can help them grow and succeed. Initial results have shown that websites with a chatbot are converting up to 20% more traffic to active leads. With this in mind, we hope our chatbot is a game-changer for local businesses.”

While SaaSQL plans to ultimately charge $49 per month for the service, for a limited time businesses who request access to SaaSQL's website chatbot will receive it free for life.

Continued Martin,“With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, we know it's a valuable tool for any business looking to increase their online conversions. We're excited to see the impact.” To learn more about this service and how it can benefit your business, visit the Free Website Chatbot page at SaaSQL's website or contact their team directly to learn more.

With the launch of this new service, SaaSQL continues to demonstrate their commitment to helping businesses thrive in the digital age. Through their Sales Enabled Marketing method, the combine deep data with powerful marketing technology and a world-class campaign execution to help local businesses cut their marketing costs. Stay tuned for more updates and innovations from SaaSQL as they continue to provide cutting-edge solutions for businesses of all sizes.

J.W. Martin

SaaSQL

+1 203-343-7139

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram