Iraqi Stock Market Nearly Doubles In 2023

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) The Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) index has closed the year up more than 97 percent in USD terms. According to date from Rabee Securities, the biggest winner was Al-Ameen Estate Investments , which gained more than 500 percent, while the biggest loser was National Islamic Bank , which more than halved in value:

RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (m/m) (%) Change (y/y) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,554.1 +6.2% +70.7% RSISX USD Index 1,528.1 +6.2% +97.2%

ISX Market Summary of 2023 Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/y 671,810 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/y 508.9 # of Traded Companies 91 Traded Shares (mn)/y 689,623 # of Companies (Up) 47 Total Trades (#/y) 155,920 # of Companies (Down) 35 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,054 # of Companies (Not changed) 9 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,435 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 5 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 4

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers in 2023 Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Chg. (ytd) Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 5.000 525.0% Credit Bank of Iraq (NRM) BROI 0.790 229.2% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 3.500 224.1% Baghdad for Packing Materials (NRM) IBPM 5.000 150.0% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 2.430 145.5%

Top 5 Losers in 2023 Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Chg. (ytd) National Islamic Bank BNAI 0.500 -53.3% Al-Zawraa for Financial Inv. (NRM) VZAF 0.190 -47.2% Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NRM) BLAD 0.130 -43.5% Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM) AMAP 0.380 -43.3% Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NRM) IFCM 3.450 -41.5%

Top 5 Active by Trading Volume in 2023 Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQD mn) Share in total trading (%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 220,777.0 32.9% Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM) BMUI 88,910.6 13.2% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 38,297.5 5.7% Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (NRM) BAME 35,600.0 5.3% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 32,632.9 4.9%

NRM: Non-Regular Market.

UCM: Undisclosed Companies' Market