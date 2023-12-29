Iraqi Stock Market Nearly Doubles In 2023

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
The Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) index has closed the year up more than 97 percent in USD terms.
According to date from Rabee Securities, the biggest winner was Al-Ameen Estate Investments , which gained more than 500 percent, while the biggest loser was National Islamic Bank , which more than halved in value:
| RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (m/m) (%)
| Change (y/y) (%)
|
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,554.1
| +6.2%
| +70.7%
|
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,528.1
| +6.2%
| +97.2%
|
| ISX Market Summary of 2023
|
|
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/y
| 671,810
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/y
| 508.9
| # of Traded Companies
| 91
| Traded Shares (mn)/y
| 689,623
| # of Companies (Up)
| 47
| Total Trades (#/y)
| 155,920
| # of Companies (Down)
| 35
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 19,054
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 9
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 14,435
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 5
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320/ 1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 4
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers in 2023
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Chg. (ytd)
| Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM)
| SAEI
| 5.000
| 525.0%
| Credit Bank of Iraq (NRM)
| BROI
| 0.790
| 229.2%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 3.500
| 224.1%
| Baghdad for Packing Materials (NRM)
| IBPM
| 5.000
| 150.0%
| National Bank of Iraq
| BNOI
| 2.430
| 145.5%
| Top 5 Losers in 2023
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Chg. (ytd)
| National Islamic Bank
| BNAI
| 0.500
| -53.3%
| Al-Zawraa for Financial Inv. (NRM)
| VZAF
| 0.190
| -47.2%
| Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BLAD
| 0.130
| -43.5%
| Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM)
| AMAP
| 0.380
| -43.3%
| Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NRM)
| IFCM
| 3.450
| -41.5%
| Top 5 Active by Trading Volume in 2023
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)
| Share in total trading (%)
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 220,777.0
| 32.9%
| Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BMUI
| 88,910.6
| 13.2%
| Baghdad Soft Drinks
| IBSD
| 38,297.5
| 5.7%
| Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BAME
| 35,600.0
| 5.3%
| Asiacell Communications PJSC
| TASC
| 32,632.9
| 4.9%
NRM: Non-Regular Market.
UCM: Undisclosed Companies' Market
