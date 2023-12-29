Ingame Esports Secures Prestigious Effie Award For Viewsonic Gaming's Metaverse Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

InGame Esports Continues Digital Excellence Triumph with a win at Effies Sri Lanka 2023

InGame Esports (IGE) has once again demonstrated its prowess in the digital realm by clinching a Bronze Award at the esteemed Effie Awards Sri Lanka 2023.

- Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO of InGame EsportsCOLOMBO , WESTERN PROVINCE , SRI LANKA, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- InGame Esports (IGE), a leading Gaming & Esports Agency in South Asia, has once again demonstrated its prowess in the digital realm by clinching a Bronze Award at the esteemed Effie Awards Sri Lanka 2023. This accolade celebrates their remarkable execution of ViewSonic Gaming 's innovative Metaverse launch, a pioneering venture in South Asia.The Effie Awards, renowned globally as the pinnacle of excellence in marketing, celebrate campaigns that significantly contribute to a brand's success. Hosted by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM), the Effies acknowledges the transformative power of creativity in achieving tangible business results.IGE's triumph at the Effie Awards was marked by the receipt of a Bronze Award in the General Specialties - Brand Experience category. The award exemplifies IGE's dedication to advancing innovation in digital marketing, while staying true to their roots in providing Esports experiences across South Asia.ViewSonic Gaming, in collaboration with IGE, embraced emerging technologies to introduce South Asia's inaugural Metaverse experience. Capitalizing on the global Metaverse trend, the campaign extended its reach beyond traditional physical events, considering the escalating costs of event hosting, and offered audiences an immersive brand journey through engaging and diverse interactions. The incorporation of an influencer campaign further amplified the impact, with the Metaverse launch garnering successful viewership to the livestream.Raveen Wijayatilake, Founder & CEO of InGame Esports, expressed his excitement about the recognition, stating, "This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence. We've consistently strived to evolve in the marketing solutions domain, and these awards are a resounding endorsement of our team's creativity and commitment to harnessing the potential of gamers and Esports. We're excited to continue breaking new ground in this field.”With wins in Dragons of Asia and several local awards for marketing, IGE's ability to be creative and achieve business and brand objectives has put them in a position as a trailblazer in the gaming, Esports and digital marketing industries, consistently delivering exceptional results for their clients. This Effie Award adds another accolade to the company's growing list of achievements and further establishes their commitment to excellence in digital marketing.

