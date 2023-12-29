Gov't Transforms Energoatom Into JSC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has established Energoatom JSC, 100% of whose shares are owned by the state, and approved its charter.

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said this, Ukrinform reports.

"In accordance with the Law of Ukraine 'On the Joint Stock Company National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom', the company, 100% of whose shares are owned by the state, was established by transforming the state enterprise Energoatom," the deputy wrote.

In addition, the government approved the charter of Energoatom JSC, the Regulation on the Supervisory Board of this JSC, and the Regulation on the Principles of Formation of the Supervisory Board of a JSC.

The law stipulates that from the date of its state registration, a JSC is the legal successor to all property and non-property rights and obligations of a state-owned enterprise.

As reported, in June, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a plan to transform the state-owned enterprise Energoatom into a joint-stock company.

The law on the corporatization of SE Energoatom came into force in March 2023. The status of a joint-stock company will allow it to increase the efficiency of its operations, in particular by improving corporate governance.