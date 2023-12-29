New Year's Resolution: Become An Author With Writers Of The Future Writing Workshop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Orson Scott Card, Dave Farland, and Tim Powers welcome you to L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Online Workshop

Map of Writers of the Future Workshop Participants

A New Year's resolution of becoming an author can be realized with the free Writers of the Future online writing workshop.

- L. Ron HubbardLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The New Year is just around the corner, and thousands of aspiring writers are searching for a way to become a published author and have their stories read. While getting a story published may appear simple with online platforms such as KDP, getting it read is another matter. In fact, upwards of 4 million books are published each year, with roughly 3 million being self-published. Unfortunately, the average self-published author sells only 250 copies, making $1,000 annually. (Self-published Books & Authors Sales Statistics [2023] by Nicholas Rizzo) Thus, the Writers of the Future Online Workshop was created to help authors take their stories to the next level and rise above the competition.Since its launch, more than 8,500 individuals from over 100 countries have enrolled in the free L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Online Writing Workshop . L. Ron Hubbard wrote in his essay“Artistic Presentation,”“It isn't magic or luck that makes the professional. It's hard-won know-how carefully applied.” The writing workshop comprises 13 videos by Orson Scott Card (Ender's Game), David Farland (The Runelords), and Tim Powers (On Stranger Tides), along with 11 essays by Contest founder L. Ron Hubbard and writing assignments.Hubbard continued,“There is no totally easy way to produce a desirable effect. And the day you drop some of your ideas of the effect you want to produce is the day you get a little older, a little weaker, a little less sane.” Essays and practical assignments take a writer from research and concepts to a completed story. With a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, the course is designed for participants to go at their own pace.Orson Scott Card noted,“I hope viewers will be encouraged to write and to write better. There are great stories as yet unwritten; I hope the viewers of this course will write them so I can read them.”Regarding the value of the workshop to help take stories to the next level, Tim Powers stated,“The online workshop is tremendously valuable―it saves new writers years of trial-and-effort struggle.”The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide“a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 547 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 2,000 novels and nearly 6,300 short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies. In addition, 16 winners have a combined 41 New York Times bestselling books.For more information on the Writers of the Future Contest, visit .

