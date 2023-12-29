Empire Steak House Unveils Exquisite New Year's Eve Dining Experience: A Culinary Extravaganza With 24 Karat Gold Touch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year draws to a close, Empire Steak House, nestled in the heart of New York City, invites you to ring in the New Year with unparalleled luxury and opulence. Elevate your celebration with our exclusive New Year's Eve Special Menu, curated for the discerning connoisseur seeking an unforgettable culinary experience.

Indulge in Elegance: A Golden Toast to the New Year

The evening begins with an extraordinary toast, setting the tone for an evening of extravagance. Guests will be treated to the finest premium caviar paired with a glass of exquisite champagne. As the clock strikes midnight, embark on a journey of taste and refinement that promises to be a feast for the senses.

The New Year's Eve Special Menu at Empire Steak House showcases a carefully crafted 5-course culinary extravaganza that unfolds with each delectable dish:

Appetizers: A Prelude to Perfection

Savor the flavors of our meticulously prepared appetizers, each bite a celebration of culinary expertise.

Salads: Freshness Redefined

Immerse yourself in vibrant and refreshing salads that showcase the finest seasonal ingredients, creating a perfect balance of taste and texture.

Pasta: Artistry on a Plate

Our pasta course is a masterclass in Italian cuisine, featuring handcrafted pasta prepared to perfection and adorned with decadent truffle and gold.

Golden Steak: The Epitome of Indulgence

The highlight of the evening is our signature golden steak, prepared with precision and topped with 24 Karat gold-a true masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression.

Desserts: Sweet Endings

Conclude the evening on a sweet note with our luscious desserts, expertly crafted to provide the perfect finale to this gastronomic journey.

A Touch of Luxury: 24 Karat Gold Accents

Throughout the evening, multiple items on the menu are adorned with the epitome of luxury-24 Karat gold. Elevate your dining experience with the shimmering touch of gold, adding a visual and gastronomic spectacle to each course.

Priced at $20,000 for two people, the New Year's Eve Special Menu is designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life. This exclusive experience includes a bottle of Petrus wine, a legendary and highly sought-after vintage, as well as the indulgence of unlimited Dom Pérignon or Cristal champagne to ensure your celebration is nothing short of extraordinary.

Secure your place at this extravagant New Year's Eve celebration by making a reservation at the Empire Steak House in New York City. Limited seats are available for this exclusive event, promising an intimate and luxurious setting to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact 212.582.6900

Celebrate the arrival of 2024 in unparalleled style at Empire Steak House. Join us for a night of gastronomic brilliance, where each moment is a toast to the extraordinary. Cheers to a New Year filled with prosperity, joy, and indulgence!

SOURCE Empire Steak House