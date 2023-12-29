Thirty Killed, Over 160 Injured In Russian Massive Attack On Ukraine's Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 30 people have been killed and over 160 injured in Russia's recent massive attack on Ukraine's territory.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Klymenko, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service has managed to rescue 53 people today. Eight of them were pulled from the rubble.

Klymenko thanked everyone who had been involved in the rescue efforts, provided assistance, and“was doing the impossible for the sake of saving others.”

“As of now, 30 people were reported killed and over 160 injured following Russia's morning massive attack on Ukraine's territory,” Klymenko added.

A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's territory with combat drones and different missiles. The enemy used 158 air assault weapons in total.

Photo: Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry