Canada Condemns Russian Missile, Drone Attacks Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada has expressed solidarity with Ukraine and condemned Russia's recent missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities.

The relevant statement was made by Canada's Foreign Policy on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Canada strongly condemns the missile and drone attacks by Russia against multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. We stand with Ukraine and condemn Putin's illegal invasion,” the report states.

A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine's territory, which affected Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Konotop, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

According to the preliminary data, the aggressor state used 18 Tu-95 strategic bombers and fired nearly all available types of missiles. Additionally, Russia launched combat drones.

According to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, in cooperation with the Defense Forces' units, Ukraine's Air Force intercepted 27 enemy Shahed-type drones and 87 Kh-100/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that Russia had targeted social and critical infrastructure.

At the moment, at least 30 people were reported killed and over 160 injured.