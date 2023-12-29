Ukraine Harvests Over 79M T Of Grains, Oilseeds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 29, 2023, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 79.2 million tons of new crops, including 58.392 million tons of grains and 20.764 million tons of oilseeds.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Grain and leguminous crops were harvested on 10.542 million hectares with a yield of 55.4 centners per hectare (c/ha).

Corn was harvested at 28.148 million tons from over 3.606 million hectares (86% of the planted area) with a yield of 78.1 c/ha. Wheat was harvested at 22.478 million tons from 4.694 million hectares (yielding 47.9 c/ha), barley - 5.909 million tons from over 1.504 million hectares (yielding 39.3 c/ha) and peas - 399,500 tons from 154,400 hectares (yielding 25.9 c/ha).

The country harvested 207,500 tons of buckwheat from 140,000 hectares (yield, 14.8 c/ha). Millet was harvested in the amount of 180,200 tons from 79,500 hectares (yield, 22.7 c/ha). Other grains and pulses were harvested in the amount of 1.07 million tons from 362,600 hectares.

Ukraine harvested oilseeds on 8.224 million hectares. As of December 29, the country harvested 11.98 million tons of sunflower seeds from more than 5.02 million hectares (yield, 23.9 c/ha). Soybeans were harvested in the amount of 4.779 million tons from more than 1.805 million hectares (yield, 26.5 c/ha). 4.005 million tons of rapeseed was harvested from 1.396 million hectares (yield, 28.7 c/ha).

As of December 29, Ukraine has already harvested more than 11.879 million tons of sugar beet from 249,100 hectares with a yield of 477 c/ha.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has raised its forecast for gross production of grains and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2023 to 81.3 million tons.