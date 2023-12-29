Chaney Enterprises Welcomes Dan Huebel As Vice President And General Manager Of North Carolina Region

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) GAMBRILLS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / GAMBRILLS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Chaney En terprises, a leading construction materials business located in the Mid-Atlantic Region, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Huebel as the Vice President and General Manager of the newly established North Carolina Region.

In recent months, Chaney Enterprises has expanded its business into North Carolina, with a commitment to local ownership and decision-making to best serve the needs of customers and employees in this growing market.

Dan Huebel brings a wealth of experience to his role, having most recently served as the Director of Plants at Fred Smith Company in Raleigh, NC. In this capacity, he had full P&L responsibility for 20 HMA Plants and 1 sand operation, leading a workforce of 140 full-time employees. With over 17 years in the North Carolina materials business, Dan's extensive background in both sales and operational management positions him as a valuable asset to Chaney Enterprises.

As the VPGM of the North Carolina Region, Dan will provide strategic leadership and day-to-day oversight for both sales and operations. His first day with Chaney Enterprises is scheduled for January 15, 2024.

Dan holds a Bachelor of Science in Concrete Industry Management from Middle Tennessee State and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Fayetteville State University. He resides in Raleigh, NC, with his wife, Angie, and is an active member of Summit Church. In addition to his professional achievements, Dan and Angie enjoy engaging in various sports and outdoor activities.

Chaney Enterprises looks forward to the positive impact Dan will undoubtedly make in advancing the company's presence and operations in North Carolina. Welcome aboard, Dan!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Madison Sloan

Chaney Enterprises

[email protected]

240-444-6282

SOURCE: Chaney Enterprises