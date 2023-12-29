Frio Vodka Unveils A Texas-Sized Launch, Marrying Craftsmanship And Conservation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Texas Brands. LLC, in a partnership with Frio Vodka, is proud to announce its retail product launch, featuring an enhanced bottle design and a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Sip with Purpose: Frio Vodka and American Rivers

In a groundbreaking move towards environmental responsibility, Frio Vodka proudly announces its partnership with The American Rivers Foundation, a leading nonprofit dedicated to conserving and restoring the nation's rivers. For every bottle of Frio Vodka sold, a portion of the proceeds will support American Rivers' efforts to preserve and protect waterways across the country.

"To be able to create a vodka this pure and clean is something that we feel the consumer has been asking for," said John Giannukos, president of Texas Brands. "Partnering with American Rivers means we can help keep rivers clean and make a difference for future generations while drinking the world's smoothest martini! Remember it takes all of us, but it only takes one martini!"

A Lifestyle Redefined

Frio Vodka is a premium spirit that embodies the spirit of Texas through a commitment to quality living. After being meticulously distilled six times with locally sourced ingredients, Frio Vodka then goes through an advanced patented purification process to ensure a smooth and pristine taste that goes beyond the ordinary. Frio's core values are centered on relaxation, quality, and a sense of peace. A brand born out of the rolling hills and cool valleys of southwest Texas, Frio Vodka is not just a drink; it's a lifestyle.

Aesthetic Masterpiece in Every Bottle

The Frio Vodka bottle is more than a container; it's a masterpiece. The new design reflects the brand's dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail. From its sleek lines to the distinctive label, every element has been carefully curated to embody the spirit of Frio Vodka. The bottle, like the vodka within, is a work of art that captures the essence of Texas in every pour.

"With broad market penetration and a loyal following since 2012, I was honored when the founders of Frio Vodka approached me to update and rebrand their product," said Giannukos. "We took an excellent vodka and re-crafted it with a blend of the finest grains and wheat."

Giannukos continued, "Following countless taste tests, we feel like we have the best-tasting vodka available anywhere!"

Widening Horizons: Frio Vodka Now Available in Over 800 Stores

Texans and vodka enthusiasts alike can now experience the new era of Frio Vodka, available in over 800 stores across the Lone Star State. This expansion ensures that Frio Vodka's commitment to quality and craftsmanship is within reach for all who appreciate a premium spirit.

Texas Brands is a domestic limited liability company based in Houston, Texas, founded in 2019.

To explore the redefined Frio Vodka experience, visit

For media inquiries, please contact:

John Giannukos

Texas Brands, LLC

713-789-3774

[email protected]

# # #

Contact Information:

John Giannukos

President, Texas Brands LLC

[email protected]

713-429-6914

Related Images