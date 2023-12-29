Iberia Cancels 444 Flights Due To Planned Ground Worker Strike

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Spain's flag carrier said Friday it is cancelling 444 flights scheduled for January 5-8 after the unions of ground service staff postponed their strike from the New Year holiday to that period.

The strike will affect 45,641 passengers, Iberia noted in a statement posted to its website.

The ground worker unions of the International Airlines Group (IAG) - the parent company of British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, LEVEL, IAG Loyalty and IAG Cargo, originally slated the walkout for December 29 until January 1 due to dispute over new contract.

The walkout forced cancellation of 270 Iberia-operated flights, 64 Iberia Express flights and 110 Air Nostrum flights. (end)

