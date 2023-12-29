Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH -- 187 Palestinians are martyred in bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces on residential areas in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General: Further spillover of Gaza conflict could have "devastating consequences" for the entire Middle East.

NEW YORK -- UN Assistant Secretary-General reiterates call for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza, warning of the risks of spillover.

LONDON -- UK Secretary of Defence: 200 air defence missiles are being shipped to Ukraine to protect civilians and infrastructure from Russian attacks.

MADRID -- Spain's flag carrier Iberia cancels 444 flights scheduled for January 5-8 due to planned ground worker strike. (end) gb

