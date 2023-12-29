Patriot Missile Exports Don't Make Japan Serious

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan recently
announced
that it will transfer some number – reportedly“dozens”– of license-built
Patriot missiles
to the United States. This is to bolster American missile stocks depleted by two years of supplying
Ukraine
in its defense against the
Russian invasion .
It is the first time Japan will export military weaponry owing to longstanding – though informal – policy restrictions.
The announcement makes for a good headline. And some analysts view it as a significant step and a sign Japan is stepping up to its
global security
responsibilities.
But, on closer look, it seems more smoke-and-mirrors, intended to keep the Americans in the
The missiles
Asia-Pacific
and on the hook to defend Japan (and
Taiwan ). And from shifting more resources and attention to Europe and the
Middle East . I'll explain.
The news Japan would hand over Patriot missiles raised some eyebrows among people who follow Japan's defense.
One wasn't aware that the Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) was flush with extra Patriot missiles for its own batteries.
In fact, JSDF arsenals and magazines are believed to have inadequate stocks of missiles, artillery shells, bombs, and ammunition – not anywhere near enough of what's needed to fight a war.
So it's puzzling that Japan will provide the Americans with
Patriot missiles when they don't have enough
for themselves.
The reports mention“dozens” of missiles to be transferred to the US.
Dozens? The number will probably turn out to be even fewer.
Say, 30 or 40 missiles?
Unless these missiles have magic properties, this isn't enough to make up for the American missile shortfall.
MENAFN29122023000159011032ID1107669285
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.