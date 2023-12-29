Patriot Missile Exports Don't Make Japan Serious

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan recently

announced

that it will transfer some number – reportedly“dozens”– of license-built

Patriot missiles

to the United States. This is to bolster American missile stocks depleted by two years of supplying

Ukraine

in its defense against the

Russian invasion .

It is the first time Japan will export military weaponry owing to longstanding – though informal – policy restrictions.



The announcement makes for a good headline. And some analysts view it as a significant step and a sign Japan is stepping up to its

global security

responsibilities.



But, on closer look, it seems more smoke-and-mirrors, intended to keep the Americans in the

Asia-Pacific

and on the hook to defend Japan (and

Taiwan ). And from shifting more resources and attention to Europe and the

Middle East . I'll explain.

The news Japan would hand over Patriot missiles raised some eyebrows among people who follow Japan's defense.

One wasn't aware that the Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) was flush with extra Patriot missiles for its own batteries.

In fact, JSDF arsenals and magazines are believed to have inadequate stocks of missiles, artillery shells, bombs, and ammunition – not anywhere near enough of what's needed to fight a war.

So it's puzzling that Japan will provide the Americans with

Patriot missiles when they don't have enough

for themselves.



The reports mention“dozens” of missiles to be transferred to the US.

Dozens? The number will probably turn out to be even fewer.

Say, 30 or 40 missiles?



Unless these missiles have magic properties, this isn't enough to make up for the American missile shortfall.