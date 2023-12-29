The Return Of US Isolationism

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The United States is less than a year away from its next presidential election. Although former president Donald Trump faces numerous civil and criminal indictments, he will most likely be the Republican Party's nominee for the third election in a row. Incumbent President Joe Biden will run for re-election from the Democratic Party, hoping that the country's

strong economic performance

will ease voters' concerns about his age and fitness for office.

The 2024 presidential election campaign comes at a moment of uncertainty in international politics. The United States and China are

searching for a new footing , Israel continues its invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas's terrorist actions and war crimes and Ukraine continues to mount a successful armed resistance to Russia's illegal invasion. The Indo-Pacific security architecture is also changing, with new initiatives such as

AUKUS

and

the Quad

bringing Australia closer to the United States as a

central player

in the United States' Indo-Pacific strategy.

The outlook of a second Trump presidency for US allies in the Asia Pacific is grim. Trump has a serious chance of being re-elected. He is the face of the Republican Party, and

current polling

shows Trump neck-and-neck with Biden. Although horserace polls this far in advance of the election are notoriously unreliable, the signals they are sending should not be ignored.