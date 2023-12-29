The Return Of US Isolationism

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The United States is less than a year away from its next presidential election. Although former president Donald Trump faces numerous civil and criminal indictments, he will most likely be the Republican Party's nominee for the third election in a row. Incumbent President Joe Biden will run for re-election from the Democratic Party, hoping that the country's
strong economic performance
will ease voters' concerns about his age and fitness for office.
The 2024 presidential election campaign comes at a moment of uncertainty in international politics. The United States and China are
searching for a new footing , Israel continues its invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas's terrorist actions and war crimes and Ukraine continues to mount a successful armed resistance to Russia's illegal invasion. The Indo-Pacific security architecture is also changing, with new initiatives such as
AUKUS
and
the Quad
bringing Australia closer to the United States as a
central player
in the United States' Indo-Pacific strategy.
The outlook of a second Trump presidency for US allies in the Asia Pacific is grim. Trump has a serious chance of being re-elected. He is the face of the Republican Party, and
current polling
shows Trump neck-and-neck with Biden. Although horserace polls this far in advance of the election are notoriously unreliable, the signals they are sending should not be ignored.
MENAFN29122023000159011032ID1107669282
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.