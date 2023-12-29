Foreigners Now Able To Establish Llcs In American Samoa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chelsea TusieseinaCEDAR, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- American Samoa - In a groundbreaking move, the American Samoa government has announced that foreigners can now acquire or start a new limited liability company (LLC) in the territory. This new development opens up opportunities for foreign companies and citizens to establish a business presence in American Samoa, further boosting the economy and creating job opportunities.The decision to allow foreigners to form LLCs in American Samoa was made in recognition of the importance of foreign investment in the territory. With this new policy, foreign companies and citizens can now take advantage of the benefits of LLCs, such as limited liability protection, while conducting business in American Samoa. This move also aligns with the government's efforts to attract more foreign investment and promote economic growth.LLCs are a popular business structure due to their flexibility and limited liability protection. This means that the personal assets of LLC owners are protected in case of any legal action against the company. With this new policy, foreign companies and citizens can now enjoy the same level of protection and establish a business presence in American Samoa without the need for a local partner.The government of American Samoa is committed to creating a business-friendly environment and welcomes foreign investment to the territory. This new policy is a testament to the government's efforts to promote economic growth and create a more diverse and competitive business landscape. Foreign companies and citizens interested in establishing an LLC in American Samoa can now do so with ease and confidence.This new development is a significant step towards promoting foreign investment and boosting the economy of American Samoa. The government encourages interested parties to take advantage of this opportunity and contribute to the growth and development of the territory. For more information on how to establish an LLC in American Samoa, please visit the American Samoa Department of Commerce website.

