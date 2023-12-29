New Booth Format For Asreader At NRF, And Appointment Setting, Too

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ASR-L251G GUN-Type Reader/Writer V2

AsReader will have new RFID and scanning technologies at retail tradeshow in 2024, including Wearable RFID and DPP

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On January 14-16, visitors to the AsReader Booth #6421 will be treated to a new format at the National Retailer Federation (NRF) show at Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, where a revolving exhibit of demonstrations are set to dazzle and inspire. Booth goers will learn about new ways to use RFID for inventory management, retail mastery and more.AsReader's booth will be divided into four corners where AsReader staffers will be doing demonstrations every 15 minutes from 10 am to 3 pm January 14, 15 and 16. This year, AsReader is unveiling an exciting new Wearable RFID technology for process management, their fastest“soft scan” technology which utilizes smartphones' cameras as barcode scanners and Digital Product Passport (DPP) tutorials.In corner one, a new Wearable RFID technology will be demonstrated by Yuki Kuwabara, Chris Tanret and Robert Yount.This all-new product from Japan has just achieved FCC/FDA approval in the USA and is the only Wearable RFID Reader of its kind. Usually, when scanning UHF RFD tags, it is nearly impossible to read just one tag, but with this new technology, users can simply touch the UHF RFID tag they wish to read, and it will scan only that tag, ignoring all the stray tags around it. Terrific for picking, shelving, sorting, inspection, packing, and for any situation where one-to-one scanning is desired.DPP is coming to retail – are you ready? In corner two, DPP and“Japan Quality” Scanning will be explained by Mark Tailford and Eitaro Kato. With AsReader, users can scan DPP Tags, both 2D Barcodes and RFID with ease. DPP is a digital record of products, keeping a record of everything from data on the raw material extractions, to production, to recycling options. The EU has already mandated data for certain products in the coming years and the scope continues to widen with the intentions of increasing transparency, circularity, and reducing global environmental impacts. Visitors to the AsReader booth can learn how this new technology works and how scanners help workflow with Greenbox Reusable Shopping bins (BYOB) from InStoreCorp on display here.In addition, AsReader's newest version of Camera Barcode Scanning Software, dubbed“AsCameraX,” is now in public release on the Google Play Store, and“AsCameraLite” in the Apple App Store for iOS. Booth-goers can see this scanning software in action on the enterprise-ready Kyocera DuraForce Pro 3 and DuraSport 5G Androids, showing lightning-fast scans and speeds previously unattainable.For even more intensive heavy-scanning situations, the 1D/2D/OCR SLED-Type ASR-A24D is also on display with Kyocera smartphones. And tying it all together, users can print new tags, receipts, and more with the displayed Seiko Instruments Printers.“Japan Quality” can be seen and felt through this collaboration of scanners, phones, and printers from AsReader, Kyocera, and Seiko Instruments – all headquartered in Japan.In corner three, fast and accurate RFID Inventory will be demonstrated by Paul Whitney and Noriyuki Suzuki. AsReader's GUN-Type ASR-L251G-V2 & PADDLE-Type ASR-P252B are the kings of inventory management. With a sleek new“V2” design, this best seller is the epitome of inventory management and can scan over 1,100 tags per second at a distance of up to 40 feet.Booth goers will see first-hand how RFID can capture hundreds or even thousands of RFID tags per second, quickly find misplaced items at a distance up to 40 feet, and complete more-accurate inventory cycle-counts in a fraction of the time. In a recent use-case, the L251G achieved a speed of 1/82 the time thereby reducing 165 hours of inventorying (15 people at 11 hours) to just 2 hours, while keeping the store open. In addition, the newest version of the PADDLE-Type (ASR-P252B) will also be on display with extension poles to allow both RFID and Barcode scans in hard-to-reach places.Finally in corner four will be the return of POS and Smart RFID Jewelry Trays, to be explained by Kris Doane and Yoko Sakai. Visitors to the booth can see RFID POS Checkout technology with special shielding that keeps the reads to exactly where users want it. This corner features a range of large antenna tubs for shopping baskets, all the way down to small, shielded jewelry trays. Due to this technology, the future of inventory for jewelry is RFID and AsReader will show how a stealthy RFID Reader located inside the jewelry tray can“watch” the items as they go on and off the tray for a customer. Asreader's Smart Jewelry Tray monitors all items going onto tray and coming off, thereby enhancing tracking, traffic and can identify stronger appeal items without relying solely on sales data.Press members are encouraged to make an appointment here for more of a deep dive into solutions for RFID technologies.More information on AsReader, Inc.AsReader, Inc. is an Oregon Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Asterisk, Inc of Japan. Asterisk was founded in 2006, headed by charismatic founder Noriyuki Suzuki and is headquartered in Osaka with additional offices in Tokyo, Kyoto, Shiga, and Nagoya in Japan, Dalian and Shenzhen in China, and Portland, Oregon in the U.S.A. Major clients include manufacturers Toyota and Kawasaki, retailers Tokyu Hands and Aoyama, over 350 hospitals worldwide and well-known package delivery companies using over 30,000 and 80,000 AsReaders each. Please visit for more information.

