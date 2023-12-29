NEUBERGER BERMAN HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND ANNOUNCES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. ( NYSE American: NHS ) (the "Fund") has announced a distribution declaration of $0.0905 per share of common stock. The distribution announced today is payable on January 31, 2024, has a record date of January 16, 2024, and has an ex-date of January 12, 2024.
Under its level distribution policy, the Fund anticipates that it will make regular monthly distributions, subject to market conditions, of $0.0905 per share of common stock, unless further action is taken to determine another amount. The Fund's ability to maintain its current distribution rate will depend on a number of factors, including the amount and stability of income received from its investments, the cost of leverage and the level of other Fund fees and expenses. There is no assurance that the Fund will always be able to pay a distribution of any particular amount or that a distribution will consist only of net investment income.
Due to an effort to maintain a stable distribution amount, the distribution announced today, as well as future distributions, may consist of
net investment income, net
realized capital gains and return of capital. In
compliance
with
Section
19
of
the
Investment
Company Act
of
1940,
as
amended, a
notice would be provided for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice would be for informational purposes and not for tax reporting purposes, and would disclose, among
other
things, estimated
portions
of
the
distribution,
if
any,
consisting
of
net
investment
income, capital gains and return of
capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of
all distributions paid in 2024 will be made after the end of the year.
About
Neuberger Berman
Neuberger
Berman,
founded in
1939,
is
a
private, independent,
employee-owned
investment
manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, engaged ownership and fundamental research, including industry-leading research into material environmental, social and governance factors. Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms. With offices in 26 countries, the firm's diverse team has
over
2,750
professionals.
For
nine
consecutive
years,
Neuberger
Berman has
been
named
first
or second
in
Pensions
&
Investments
Best
Places
to
Work
in
Money
Management
survey
(among
those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm manages $439 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2023. For more information, please visit our website at .
Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.
Contact:
Neuberger Berman
Investment
Advisers LLC
Investor Information
(877)
461-1899
SOURCE Neuberger Berman
