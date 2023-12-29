(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $1 Billion Buyback Program Basildon, December 29, 2023 CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the conclusion of the €400 million component (the“First Component”) of its $1 billion share buyback program. The Company completed transactions in the period December 18, 2023 through December 29, 2023, reported in aggregate, as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the First Component, the total invested amount in the First Component is approximately €389,133,049.72 ($423,804,057.13) or a total amount of 39,171,237 common shares purchased.

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price

per share

excluding fees Consideration

excluding fees Consideration (*)

excluding fees (€) (€) ($) December 18, 2023 877,153 10.4953 9,205,983.88 10,051,093.20 December 19, 2023 930,605 10.6276 9,890,097.70 10,841,525.10 December 20, 2023 1,002,704 10.8167 10,845,948.36 11,869,805.88 December 21, 2023 2,000,000 10.7669 21,533,800.00 23,650,572.54 December 22, 2023 1,743,811 10.7790 18,831,414.99 20,757,868.74 December 27, 2023 1,662,204 10.8578 18,047,878.59 19,969,977.66 December 28, 2023 1,439,276 10.9079 15,699,478.68 17,448,400.61 December 29, 2023 1,276,097 11.0619 14,116,057.40 15,598,243.43 10,931,850 - 118,170,659.60 130,187,487.16

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase

As of December 29, 2023, the Company held 76,177,984 common shares in Treasury.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: cnhindustrial/BuyBack .

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR , for agricultural tractors; Raven , a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere , a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil , specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller , manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde , providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

