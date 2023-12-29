Valneva Provides Updated 2023 Financial Guidance

The Company's previous guidance included expected total revenues and other income between €220 million and €260 million1. The modified 2023 guidance now includes the previously stated product sales revenue of €130 million to €150 million, which the Company remains on track to achieve, as well as R&D expenses between €60 million and €70 million, which were recently reduced2, primarily driven by lower than anticipated costs related to the closeout of the Company's COVID-19 activities.

Peter Bühler, Chief Financial Officer of Valneva, said,“We remain confident in our ability to sell our priority review voucher successfully at a price within the previously suggested range. As we continue to work actively toward a potential sale agreement, we look forward to providing an update in the new year.”

The Company was awarded a tropical disease PRV in November 20233 following U.S. FDA approval of IXCHIQ®, Valneva's single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine indicated for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to CHIKV. With this approval, IXCHIQ® became the world's first licensed chikungunya vaccine available to address this unmet medical need. Valneva expects to launch the vaccine in the U.S. in early 2024.

The Company has also drawn down the remaining $50 million made available under its debt financing agreement with funds managed by U.S. investment firms Deerfield Management Company and OrbiMed4.

About Valneva SE

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market two proprietary travel vaccines as well as certain third-party vaccines leveraging our established commercial infrastructure.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the world's first vaccine against the chikungunya virus and the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats.

About IXCHIQ ®

In the U.S., IXCHIQ ® is a live-attenuated vaccine indicated for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to CHIKV. As for all products approved under FDA's accelerated approval pathway, continued approval for this indication is contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information for IXCHIQ ® .