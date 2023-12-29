Glamour Decorating Unveils New Showroom In The Heart Of Manhattan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glamour Decorating, the go-to company offering state-of-the-art window treatments in New York City, has opened a new showroom at 165 Madison Ave in Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Glamour Decorating, a leading provider of innovative window treatments across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island, and the region, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new showroom located at 165 Madison Ave, Manhattan, NY. This exciting addition marks a significant milestone for the company as it expands its presence in the heart of one of the world's most iconic cities.The new showroom is set to showcase Glamour Decorating's commitment to cutting-edge technology and elegant design in the window treatment industry. The space is dedicated to providing customers with a firsthand experience of the latest advancements in customizable motorized shades and drapery, all powered by the renowned technology of Somfy.Somfy, a global leader in smart home automation and motorization solutions, is the official partner of innovative motorized shades and drapery featured in the showroom. This collaboration enables Glamour Decorating to offer state-of-the-art window treatments that seamlessly blend functionality with style, providing customers with a sophisticated and convenient solution for their homes or businesses."We're excited to bring our expertise and premium window treatment solutions to the heart of Manhattan," said Abraham Yehuda, founder of Glamour Decorating. "This showroom not only serves as a showcase for our innovative products but also as a space where customers can envision how our customizable motorized shades and drapery can enhance their living or working spaces."About: Glamour Decorating is a reputable family-operated window treatments company based in New York City, boasting an impressive three decades of industry expertise. As an official partner of Somfy, a global leader in smart home automation, Glamour Decorating is the go-to provider of tailored window treatments for residential, commercial, and religious properties. With an extensive reach covering Manhattan, Long Island, Brooklyn, Queens, New Jersey, and the nearby region, the company is synonymous with quality and innovation in the field of window treatments.For more information, please visit:

