Audigent Founder And CEO Drew Stein Wins Drum Award For Leader Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Programmatic entrepreneur recognized for leadership stance in adapting to cookie deprecation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Audigent , the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, today announced that co-founder and CEO Drew Stein was named Leader of the Year by The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising .During the live award ceremony on December 6, The Drum touted Stein's foresight in driving Audigent's evolution to be one of the first companies to adapt to third-party cookie deprecation and changes in privacy policy, as well as building his ad tech business from $0 to $100 million in revenue in just six years. The annual awards program acknowledges outstanding work and leadership in the dynamic realm of global media and marketing.“I am grateful and honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Stein.“It means the world not just to me, but to everyone at Audigent and our entire incredible leadership team, who tirelessly work with me to build this great company. It's an absolute privilege to share this award with them. This award is a recognition of everyone's passion and hard work.”Stein was also recognized for paving the way for a more inclusive workplace, citing the fact that more than half of Audigent employees are female, minority, LGBTQ+, or veterans.“This is going to be a tremendous year of change and even greater opportunity for our industry,” said Stein.“My ask to everyone on the Audigent team is to be fearless in 2024, experiment and embrace innovation. Together we have an opportunity to move our industry forward in a way that champions brands, consumers, and agencies.”A frequent industry writer and thought leader, Stein's“Cookies Are Behind Us. Probabilistic Data Is Ahead” was one of AdExchanger's most-read opinion columns in 2023.Stein's award caps off a tremendous year for the fast-growing company. With $100 million in revenue, Audigent is in an elite tier within the technology and advertising space. Audigent was ranked within the top 10% of the Inc. 5000 in both 2022 and 2023 and is one of the five fastest-growing ad tech companies on Deloitte's 2023 Fast 500.In July, Insider included Audigent as one of its“15 most promising advertising and marketing tech startups of 2023, according to VCs.” The company accelerated its global expansion throughout 2023 by opening new offices in Hamburg and Milan.As one of the industry's first data curation platforms, Audigent is transforming the programmatic advertising landscape with its innovative SmartPMP, ContextualPMP and CognitivePMP products, which use machine learning and automation to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium ad inventory supply at scale. Making this possible is Audigent's unique integrations with publishers and SSPs using its own identity platform - Hadron ID - that helps to futureproof addressability directly from the supply side and allows for real-time feedback to optimize its multi-pub PMPs. This pioneering, real-time approach delivers a massive step forward from traditional DMP segments feedback loops which typically range from 30 to 45 days. Supply-side curation not only drives better performance today, but it also works with or without cookies or other solely deterministic identifiers.About AudigentAudigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent's pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry's first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron IDTM), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMPTM, ContextualPMPTM and CognitivePMPTM products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world's largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit .

Rich Cherecwich

Off the Record Media LLC

...