BARACK OBAMA MOST OVERRATED POLITICAL FIGURE OF 20TH CENTURY - CALVIN COOLIDGE MOST UNDERRATED: FINDINGS FROM COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a poll of more than 100 of America's top conservative and free market leaders was released which finds that President Barack Obama was ranked far and away the most overrated political figure.

The

poll

also

found

that

President

Calvin

Coolidge,

whose

tax

cuts

and

limited government

policies helped create the roaring 1920s, was ranked the most underrated.

Right behind Coolidge on the underrated list were Presidents Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump and Bill

Clinton,

the

latter of

whom

signed the

NAFTA

free

trade

deal, enacted

historic

welfare reforms, signed a capital gains tax cut and four balanced budgets in a row. Conversely, among the most overrated leaders in our poll were Woodrow Wilson, who dramatically increased the size of the regulatory state, and FDR, whose New Deal spending and tripling of taxes kept America mired in the Great Depression for his entire tenure in office.

The poll was conducted in December of 2023 and was targeted toward the opinions of top conservative minds to provide an alternative viewpoint from the common

polls of left-leaning historians. In such biased polls, presidents and other leaders who grow the size and cost of government, like Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt, are routinely ranked as "most successful."

