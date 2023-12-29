FARO Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc.

FARO ), a leading provider of 3D measurement, imaging, and realization solutions, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit for Sphere XG, furthering its commitment to customer security.

The audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor, A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted to help mitigate cybersecurity risks around the world.

"We are very excited to share that we have completed our SOC 2 Type II audit. This marks a milestone in our ongoing commitment to security and compliance," said Patrick Bohle, President of Building Insights at FARO. "We understand that this is an important factor in our customers' decision-making when selecting enterprise software tools. Our team worked very hard and is proud to have passed the audit without any exceptions."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type II examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 Type II reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Congratulations to FARO for completing their SOC 2 Type II audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like FARO, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

