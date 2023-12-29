The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Regis Etzel As A Top Pinnacle Professional

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAXONBURG, Pa., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Regis Etzel is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Engineering.



Mr.

Etzel launched his career after earning a Pennsylvania Professional Engineers license, founding Etzel Engineer and Build, Inc., in 2007, a design and construction company located in Saxonburg. He explained that the company is involved in various aspects of design and construction, including business

An expert in business development within the design and construction industry, Mr. Etzel has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, beginning in construction in 1988 and later transitioned to electrical engineering. A leader in the field, he is affiliated with professional organizations including the Design-Build Management Group; the Construction Management Group; the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; and the Engineers Society of Western Pennsylvania.

When contemplating his illustrious career, Mr. Etzel considers passing a special engineering test without having an engineering degree as a highlight. Looking to the future as he nears retirement, Mr. Etzel hopes to engage in volunteer work while continuing to focus on the short-term growth and success of his company.

