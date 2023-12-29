               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS


12/29/2023 4:16:21 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB ), a registered closed‐end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2023 were $311,650,529 as compared with $355,617,637 on July 31, 2023, and $324,484,588 on October 31, 2022. On October 31, 2023, the net asset value per share of common stock was $10.84 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.

October 31, 2023

July 31, 2023

October 31, 2022

Total Net Assets

311,650,529

$355,617,637

$324,484,588

NAV Per Share

$10.84

$12.37

$11.29

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period August 1, 2023 through October 31, 2023, total net investment income was $2,742,139 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $43,892,817 or $1.53 per share of common stock for the same period.

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2023

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2022

Total Net Investment

$2,742,139

$2,767,045

$3,484,836

Income


Per Share

$0.10

$0.10

$0.12

Total Net Realized/


Unrealized Loss

($43,892,817)

($793,105)

($52,472,826)

Per Share

($1.53)

($0.03)

($1.83)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

