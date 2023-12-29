ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB ), a registered closed‐end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023. Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2023 were $311,650,529 as compared with $355,617,637 on July 31, 2023, and $324,484,588 on October 31, 2022. On October 31, 2023, the net asset value per share of common stock was $10.84 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



October 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 Total Net Assets 311,650,529 $355,617,637 $324,484,588 NAV Per Share $10.84 $12.37 $11.29 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period August 1, 2023 through October 31, 2023, total net investment income was $2,742,139 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $43,892,817 or $1.53 per share of common stock for the same period.



Fourth Quarter Ended October 31, 2023 Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2023 Fourth Quarter Ended October 31, 2022 Total Net Investment $2,742,139 $2,767,045 $3,484,836 Income





Per Share $0.10 $0.10 $0.12 Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Loss ($43,892,817) ($793,105) ($52,472,826) Per Share ($1.53) ($0.03) ($1.83)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

