Embassy Vets Launches Comprehensive Pet Grooming Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Woman with painted nails cutting a dogs hair.

Pet Grooming Services From Embassy Vets.

KNOXVILLE, TN, US, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Embassy Vets, a leader in compassionate and comprehensive veterinary care , is excited to announce the launch of its new full-range pet grooming services . This addition comes as a response to the growing demand for high-quality, professional grooming for pets of all sizes and breeds.Unmatched Grooming Experience for Your Beloved PetsEmbassy Vets has always been dedicated to the health and happiness of pets. Understanding that grooming is an essential part of a pet's wellbeing, our new services are designed to provide a comfortable and stress-free experience for both pets and their owners. Our grooming salon is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and we use only the best grooming products that are safe and gentle on pet skin and fur.Services Tailored to Individual NeedsOur professional grooming team, led by experienced pet stylists, offers a range of services including bathing, hair trimming, nail clipping, ear cleaning, and breed-specific styling. We cater to the unique needs of each pet, ensuring a personalized grooming session that not only enhances their appearance but also contributes to their overall health.Health and Safety are our Top PrioritiesAt Embassy Vets, we adhere to the highest standards of hygiene and safety. Our grooming area is regularly sanitized, and we follow a strict protocol to ensure the wellbeing of all pets in our care. We also offer consultations on maintaining your pet's coat and skin health at home, emphasizing the importance of regular grooming.Book Your Appointment TodayWe welcome pets of all breeds and sizes. Appointments can be booked by visiting our website at . Our team is here to answer any questions and help you choose the best grooming services for your furry family member.About Embassy VetsEmbassy Vets has been a trusted name in veterinary care, providing comprehensive medical, surgical, and wellness services. With the launch of our grooming services, we continue our commitment to the complete care of pets, enhancing their quality of life and strengthening the bond they share with their families. Embassy Vets offers everything from spay and neuter services to doggy daycares for the benefit of local pets.Media Contact:Content EditorWebsite:

Emily Olsen

BrandRep

+1 800-405-7119

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram