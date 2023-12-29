Lynch Carpenter LLP Investigates Claims In Healthec LLC Data Breach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC LLC recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack between July 14, 2023 and July 23, 2023, that impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals who were customers of Corewell Health, HonorHealth, University Medical Center of Princeton Physicians' Organization, Community Health Care Systems, State of Tennessee, Division of TennCare, Beaumont ACO, KidneyLink, Alliance for Integrated Care of New York, LLC, Compassion Health Care, Metro Community Health Centers, Advantage Care Diagnostic & Treatment Center, Inc., Long Island Select Healthcare, Mid Florida Hematology & Oncology Centers, P.A, d/b/a Mid-Florida Cancer Centers, Illinois Heath Practice Alliance, LLC, East Georgia Healthcare Center, Hudson Valley Regional Community Health Centers, and Upstate Family Health Center, Inc. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals' names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, Taxpayer Identification numbers, medical record number, medical information, health insurance information, and/or billing and claims information.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against HealthEC LLC related to this data breach. If you received a data breach letter from HealthEC LLC informing you that your information was impacted, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from HealthEC LLC that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at ... , or fill out our contact form at .

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

